Woman burns self to death, husband and in-laws held

The police arrested a 22-year-old woman’s husband and her in-laws on Monday after she set herself on fire at her residence in Andheri (East) on January 1 around 10pm. The three were held for abetting her suicide.

According to the Andheri police, the incident took place in a building in Sambhaji Nagar. The victim, Ashwini Pawar, stayed there with her husband Amit, 26, her father-in-law Sukhdev, and mother-in-law Chanda.

Ashwini and Amit got married two years ago. They have an eight-month-old daughter. A complaint by Ashwini’s mother states that Amit and his parents subjected the victim to physical and mental harassment.

Ashwini ended her life when she was alone at home. The police, along with other residents, broke open the door and rushed her to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The police said she did not leave behind a suicide note.

The police initially filed a report of accidental death, however, after Ashwini’s mother alleged harassment, an FIR was registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code . The accused have been remanded in police custody.