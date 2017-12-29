Woman celebrating 29th birthday at restaurant among 14 people dead in Mumbai fire

Khushbu Mehta Bansali was celebrating her 29th birthday at the 1Above restaurant in central Mumbai. There was music, cake, and her friends and family for company. Shortly after midnight a fire broke out and the restaurant was reduced to ashes. Bansali was among the 14 people who died.

Bansali’s husband, Jayesh, survived. Most people choked to death, say doctors.

Bansali, dressed in a black top, is blowing out candles on her birthday cake to the chorus of “Happy Birthday” and wishes for a long life, shows a video her friends shared on social media. The video, inscribed with a caption saying “Happiest birthday Khushi”, shows a friend teasing Bansali, who gestures before cutting the cake.

The video is believed to have been recorded minutes before the fire broke out at the restaurant in Kamala Mills complex in Lower Parel, a popular night spot and commercial hub.

1Above and another restaurant called Mojo are being investigated for the fire. The two allegedly had ignored notices about safety and unauthorised construction.

Babulal Mehta, Bansali’s grandfather, blamed “irresponsible” hotel management and civic officials. “The hotel had put up a temporary structure supported by bamboo, with the possibility of catching fire. There was no fire extinguishing facility either. It is the responsibility of the police and civic authorities to act against any violations,” he told the media.