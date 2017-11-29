Woman constable commits suicide after returning from duty in Mumbai

A 22-year-old woman constable, posted with the local arms division, committed suicide at her home in Naigaon police colony in Dadar on Tuesday morning.

Constable Manju Gaikwad’s father was the first one to find her body. When he came home at 12.45pm on Tuesday, he found the door locked from inside.When his knocks went unanswered, he informed the neighbours, who broke open the door to find Gaikwad hanging. The neighbours then informed the Bhoiwada police and rushed her to the KEM hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

According to the Bhoiwada police, Gaikwad was living with her father and three siblings after the demise of her mother. Her brother, who works as a security guard at the Tata Hospital, was on duty when the incident took place.

The police officers said Gaikwad must have taken the drastic step after coming home from night duty on Tuesday morning. “At the time of the incident, she was alone at home,” said a police officer from the Bhoiwada police station.

The cops did not find any suicide note. “We have registered an ADR for unnatural death case and are investigating the reason behind her suicide,” said API Shakir Patel from the Bhoiwada police station.

Police officers investigating the case said her father knew that she was involved in a romantic relationship but he did not know anything else about it. “We suspect that Gaikwad had an affair with the son of a police sub-inspector and after he refused to marry her she might have ended her life,” said an officer.

The police have detained Gaikwad’s boyfriend and are questioning him. They would also check the couple’s Call Data Record to find out if she had spoken to him before committing suicide.