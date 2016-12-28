Woman held for wanting to force minor into prostitution

The Mahim police arrested a woman for wanting to force a minor girl into prostitution. The girl is from another state and was allegedly brought to Mumbai by an unidentified man who lured her with the offer of a well-paying job. A case has been registered against the woman under stringent sections of the Human Trafficking Prevention Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

An officer from Mahim police station said a case was registered on December 23 following a tip-off from their sources. A day later, the accused was arrested and the cops rescued a 17-year-old girl. The girl was later sent to a shelter home. Investigation revealed that the accused is a resident of Mahim.

Senior inspector Milind Idekar from Mahim police station said, “The minor was brought to Mumbai on the false assurance of a well-paid job. We received information that the accused was going to force the girl into prostitution. Upon receiving conformation that the tip-off we received was accurate, we arrested the accused.”

She was produced in the court and has been remanded in police custody till December 28. Cops are now on the lookout for the man who brought the teenager to Mumbai.

