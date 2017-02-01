Woman held in Mumbai for killing ‘unruly’ kids by spiking drink with poison

Officers from Kalachowkie police station arrested a 32-year-old woman for murdering her two children by spiking their cold drinks with rat poison. She then tried to commit suicide by consuming the same drink, but survived.

Police officers said Sushma Chile was arrested on Tuesday, 20 days after she was discharged from the hospital on January 10. A resident of Jeejamata Nagar in Parel, Sushma had poisoned her daughter Tanuja, 14, and son Anuj, 9, on November 29. Tanuja died on December 3 followed by Anuj on December 7. Both children succumbed to multiple organ failure.

While the police had initially registered an accidental death report (ADR), Sushma was booked for murder after the children’s autopsy report revealed presence of rat poison in their digestive system .

An officer from Kalachowkie police station said, “After the children returned home from school, around 1pm on November 29, Sushma asked them to study. But the kids refused to obey and this infuriated her. In a fit of rage, she gave them cold drinks spiked with rat poison.”

During investigation, Sushma said the children were unruly and always disobeyed her. Hence, she decided to take the step.

“Even the mother [Sushma] consumed the poisoned cold drink. Around 6pm, Tanuja complained of stomachache to her father Sanjay. However, he pacified her by saying that it must be due to overeating. Later, Tanuja and Anuj complained of severe stomachache. Upon inquiring what the kids had eaten for lunch, Sushma told Sanjay that she had given them poisoned cold drinks and had consumed it herself,” the officer said .

Sanjay then rushed all three to KEM hospital. However, both the children died following which Kalachowkie police were informed. Sushma, who was still undergoing treatment, was arrested following her discharge on January 10.

Senior inspector Dilip Ughle from Kalachowkie police station said, “Statements of the woman and the two kids, before they died, were recorded. We arrested the mother after receiving the autopsy report . She has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

