Woman pays Rs 28.75 lakh for medical college seat, conned

Mumbai: Promising admission to a medical college in Navi Mumbai, two people allegedly cheated a Borivli resident of Rs 28.75 lakh.

The Kasturba Marg police are investigating the cheating case after the complainant, 47-year-old Rima Balsara approached the police. Balsara made contact with the two in August 2016, to discuss securing admission for her nephew, said a police official.

“They promised to secure a seat in DY Patil medical college,” said senior police inspector Satish Raorane.

Balsara paid Rs 28.75 lakh for the seat, after which the accused became evasive and kept making excuses for why Surti was not on the admissions lists.

Balsara eventually gave up hope, and lodged a complaint with the police.

“The suspects are not associated with the college. We are investigating whether they are agents who have done this before,” said an officer.

The duo remains at large.