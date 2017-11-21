Woman throws newborn daughter into well, Bombay high court grants her bail

The Bombay high court granted bail to a woman from Solapur who was accused of murdering her newborn daughter by throwing her in a well after her husband abused and assaulted her “for giving birth to a girl for the third time”.

Justice Ajey Gadkari asked the police to release Archana Kondalkar on bail owing to the peculiar circumstances of the case and the fact that she had been in jail for more than 17 months.

The Karmala police had booked Archana under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and she was arrested on March 2, 2016. The FIR was registered after the newborn was found dead in a well in Ashti.

According to the police, she had been married to Deepak Kondalkar for seven years and the couple had two daughters. On February 11, 2016, Archana delivered their third daughter, who her husband did not want to see. Around 15 days after the delivery, he abused and assaulted Archana for delivering a girl again and this compelled her to leave her matrimonial house, said the police.

On March 1, 2016, a close relative informed the police that the woman had left the home with the newborn on February 27 and was seen at Ashti. Accordingly, the police undertook a search operation and found the body of the newborn in the well. They then booked Archana for murder and destruction of evidence.

Justice Gadkari noted Archana left the house only after being continuously harassed and assaulted by Deepak. The judge also took into consideration the fact that he had already been released on bail.