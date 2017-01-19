Woman with 24-week foetus admitted to KEM Hospital for abortion

The 22-year-old Dombivli resident who received permission from the Supreme Court to abort her 24-week-old foetus, has been admitted to KEM Hospital for the procedure.

Dr Avinash Supe, dean of KEM Hospital, said that the doctors have started 48-hour labor induction period and the patient is stable. “The patient is under observation and the doctors are tracking the progress around the clock. The process is going as expected,” said Supe.

The doctors said that the labor induction procedure mechanically assists the uterus to speed up the time taken for the abortion. A hormone drip is used for as a part of the procedure which, as doctors suggested, can take up to 24-48 hours.

The patient’s husband said that the period has been mentally and physically exhausting for both of them. He said “I have not slept for 24 hours and have been travelling to and fro from our home in Dombivli to the hospital. It is difficult for us now especially because she needs somebody to be around her all the time.” He has also injured his leg amid all the rush and required a medical examination on Wednesday.

The couple wanted to abort the foetus after it was diagnosed with anencephaly — a rare condition in which babies are born with parts of their brain and skull missing — at 21.1 weeks. The Supreme Court had, on Monday afternoon, granted permission to the couple to abort the foetus.

The present law, under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, does not allow abortion post 20 weeks of pregnancy. The court had decided to grant her permission, based on a report submitted by a panel of doctors at KEM Hospital.

