Women ask Western Railway to barricade their AC coach in Mumbai

Commuters of the country’s first air-conditioned local train have demanded that the women’s compartments be barricaded to prevent men from entering them.

Unlike non-AC local train compartments, the AC ones are connected via vestibules, allowing seamless movement between them. Commuters have stated that the WR can at least use line divider ropes to separate compartments, like in Metro trains. WR authorities said they would take action after the trial period. “The suggestions have been noted and sent to the Railway Board,” said a senior WR official.

Meanwhile, six AC services carried 440 passengers on Thursday. Thirteen people were penalised for travelling without valid tickets.