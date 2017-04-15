Won’t check answer papers if dues are not cleared, say Mumbai university teachers

While delay in appointing an agency to digitise answer-sheets of the current semester at the University of Mumbai (MU) is already stalling assessment, teachers too have now threatened to not check papers till their dues are paid. Professors who had assessed papers in 2016 have complained that they are yet to be paid for the job.

“It’s really unfair because we assess answer papers during holidays as well as after the college reopens. Some of us travel from as far as Navi Mumbai to assess papers at the examination house in the Kalina campus. We deserve to be paid in time,” said a teacher from a Parel college.

She added that even though the money paid by the university is not much, it’s not fair for them to expect teachers to assess semester papers without clearing last semester dues.

Some teachers have also sought help from their colleges. “My teachers have told me they will not go for paper assessment this year unless they are paid. I’ve requested them to not stop their work, because I don’t want students to suffer due to any delay, but teachers’ annoyance is valid,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College in Bandra.

“MU clears dues of teachers well within time and if there has been any delay this time, we will look into it. We haven’t received any complaints as of now but will solve the problem at the earliest,” said an official from the examination house, who did not wish to be

Currently, assessment of answer booklets at MU’s examination house has been stopped as the university hopes to introduce on-screen assessment in this semester itself. But the university has not yet appointed an agency for the work.

Delay in assessments which may lead to late announcement of results is worrying many. “Anyway the stalling of assessment is going to directly delay results and instead of solving the problem, MU is adding to it. If teachers don’t start assessment in time, the work will go on till the next semester,” said Madhu Paranjape, member of Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU).

