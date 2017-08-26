Work at Rani Mukherji’s Mumbai bungalow illegal? Actor denies claims, BMC to conduct inspection

Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji’s bungalow, Krishnaram in Juhu, is the latest to come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) scanner. Civic officials from the K/west ward (Andheri and Juhu) said they received complaints about illegal work being carried out in the bungalow from Nikhitesh Chaubey, chairman of NGO Aamhi Jagrut Mumbaikar and activist Ganesh Kusumulu.

The BMC plans to carry out an inspection on August 30, with police protection, said sources.

Following complaints, officials had sent the owners a notice under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC), which permits them to enter a building or private property for inspection. “The K/west ward received complaints that the work being carried out was allegedly in violation of plans submitted to the BMC’s building proposal department. We served the owners a notice, which permits us to inspect the premises. However, they did not allow us to enter about 10 days ago,” said a civic official.

Mukherji’s media representative, however, denied the allegations. “At the outset, I wish to state that Mrs Mukherji is an upstanding citizen of the country and the allegations of illegal construction at her bungalow are completely baseless,” read the spokesperson’s written statement to the media.

The BMC gave the ground-plus-one bungalow a commencement certificate (CC) in 2014, permitting owners to make additions and alterations. Chaubey, however, alleged that the CC has expired. “The height of the basement is being increased in violation of the plan submitted. The CC has not been renewed, but work is still ongoing. The bungalow falls under the coastal regulation zone, but the owners have not sought a no-objection certificate from the authorities,” he said.

“Yes, the commencement certificate was first sought in 2014. But, it has been revalidated every year, which the BMC can confirm. The height of the bungalow is the same as that in the approved plans submitted to the building proposal department while obtaining the CC. I trust this puts any ambiguity regarding the construction of the property to rest. The BMC has been extremely professional in all matters,” read the spokesperson’s statement. He added that the notice received on July 3 was replied to the next day.

A CC can be renewed every year after paying the civic body a certain fee, officials said.