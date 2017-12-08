Work delay on Metro-3 line costs ₹4.2 crore per day; Mumbaiites will have to pay the price

A day’s delay in executing the Metro-3 corridor (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) costs Rs4.2 crore — this is the notional figure the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has arrived at. And this will indirectly be borne by taxpayers at a later stage.

The agency implementing the corridor has been facing delays owing to protracted legal battles over the cutting of trees in the city and a Bombay high court stay on carrying out construction at night.

Owing to constant delays, the MMRC has also revised the deadline for the entire corridor to December 2021 instead of early 2021. The 33.5-km underground corridor costs Rs23,136 crore and is to be commissioned in two phases. Officials said the losses will either be borne by the state or central government or through a loan that will ultimately be a burden on the exchequer at a later stage.

Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC said, “The consultants have arrived at the notional figure based on certain formulae and comparisons with the detailed work plan. The actual losses will be known after completion of the project, but any sort of intervention at any stage has a cost, which will ultimately be borne by the tax-payers.”

The project has faced numerous hurdles owing to opposition and petitions from environmental groups and citizens for a year.

Earlier this year, the high court issued an order against the cutting of trees along the construction site.

In addition, the recent stay by the high court, disallowing construction work between 10pm and 6am, slowed down construction by almost 30-40%, an official said. “A lot of work, like transportation of heavy machinery, loading debris and concretisation work can be done at night to follow the schedule of work,” an official said.

The Metro-3 corridor chalked out by the state government will connect the south to the north and is expected to ease the burden of the suburban railway network. It is the only underground corridor currently being executed in the city.

The MMRC claimed the project is environment-friendly because it will reduce daily vehicle trips by 4.5 lakh or 35% and save 2.43 lakh litres of fuel daily.