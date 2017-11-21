WR train stuck, Mumbai engineering student misses exam

Pallav Hatkar, 18, a first-year civil engineering student, will lose a year, thanks to the western railway (WR).

On Monday morning, Hatkar boarded the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Passenger train to reach Virar from Kelwe Road. But the train was kept on hold at a platform for nearly 90 minutes. The result: Hatkar reached the exam centre late.

“I boarded the train at 12.20pm. Two express trains, Sayaji Nagari Express and Paschim Express, zoomed past us,” he said. “Around 2pm, the train moved and by the time, it reached Virar station, it was very late. I was denied entry inside the exam hall. I will have to reappear in May 2018. I have complained to the station master and hope the WR wakes up to the issue.”

A WR official at Kelwe station said, “The train was kept on siding platform number 1 as two express trains were to be pass. As angry passengers demanded the train be allowed to pass, we let it go. Hatkar’s complaint has been sent to our seniors.”