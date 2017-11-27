You can use Mumbai’s Amar Mahal junction flyover only by June 2018

You may have to wait for a ride on the Amar Mahal junction flyover, which has been shut for repairs since April, until June.

The state now wants to reduce the height of the flyover to 5.5m from the earlier 7.5m to make way for Wadala-Kasarwadavali Metro-4. This will in turn delay the reconstruction of the flyover.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Road Development Authority (MMRDA) informed the public works department (PWD), working on the flyover, about the change needed in the design owing to the high-tension wires in October.

The MMRDA, the nodal authority for Metro, was willing to shift these wires underground or elevate them. “The Metro bridge will pass over the existing Amar Mahal bridge. The shifting of the high-tension wires underground would have cost the MMRDA Rs200 crore, while the elevation was denied by the civil aviation ministry owing to height restrictions in areas near the airport. There was no option but to reduce the height by 2 meters,” a PWD official said.

The PWD will spend Rs62.5 crore on the reconstruction of the bridge. The revised height of the Amar Mahal flyover (5.5m) is the minimum needed for passage of emergency vehicles such as fire brigade. The MMRDA has agreed to bear the additional cost of Rs15 crore owing to the change in design.

According to PWD officials, the redesigning and realignment of girders brought the work to a halt. “According to primary estimates, the reconstruction was to be completed in four months. It began in April. We had to redesign the girders for the realignment. The girders are being cast at a Nagpur-based utility of the contractor Nagarjuna Construction Company,” another PWD official said.