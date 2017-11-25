You could travel on Mumbai’s AC local train for just ₹10

To keep ticket prices for air-conditioned (AC) local train within the reach of the layperson, the Western Railway (WR) has proposed a fare structure in which they intend to charge commuters Rs10 for the first five kilometres of their journey. The maximum fare for the 60-km stretch between Churchgate and Virar has been capped at Rs85.

The proposal has been forwarded to the WR board for clearance following which it will be sent to the railway board for the final approval. The WR officials said while they are not keen on introducing monthly passes for the AC train, existing first class pass holders will be eligible to avail the AC train services.

“We are proposing a fare structure which will make the AC train ticket affordable for all.” said Mukul Jain, divisional railway manager, WR.