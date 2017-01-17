You should know: NCP’s answer to Sena’s ‘Did you know’ campaign for Mumbai polls 

Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament and daughter of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday kicked off her party’s poll campaign to the high-stake Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) double standards on administrative transparency and its alliance talks with the Shiv Sena.

Punning on Sena’s ‘Did you know?’ campaign, the NCP also launched its poll catchline: ‘You should know’.

“On one hand, the BJP is making allegations of corruption over road scam against its partner Shiv Sena; on the other, it has started alliance talks with the same party,” Sule said. “What kind of transparency does the BJP want? If it has a poll tie-up with the Sena then what will happen to the road scam?” questioned Sule, who is the ‘star campaigner’ of the NCP.

“People, including me, are just confused as the road scam was unearthed by the BJP, and the Sena was directly accused in the case. The BJP says they want transparency. Now, if both parties are forging an alliance then it means all corrupt people are coming together. Is this the party with a difference? said Sule, referring to BJP’s tagline.

Her questions assume significance as the BJP has been targeting the Sena, which rules the richest civic body in the country, for the road scam for the past few months.

If elected to power, BJP leaders, including CM Devendra Fadnavis, have promised to weed out corruption from the BMC. The stand was adopted as the party was planning to go solo to the polls. However, the alliance talks, which started on Monday, has got stuck on the issue of transparency, a condition laid down by the BJP.

She inaugurated offices of party candidates at Charkop, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and Bandra.

