Your commute is set to get more comfortable: Matheran toy train to get two extra coaches

If you found the Matheran toy train overcrowded the last time you visited the tourist spot, good news — taking your complaints into account, the Central Railway has decided to add two coaches to the train.

Currently, the train runs between Aman Lodge and Matheran, from where tourists can take a vehicle up to Dasturi point. Officials will conduct trial runs of the train with its extra coaches soon, during which time services may be shut for two days.

“We have not yet fixed the date of the trials. We will take a decision so as not to affect routine services,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, Central Railway.

Tourists, along with Matheran and Neral residents had complained of overcrowding on-board, especially during the weekends. People also said they had to wait in long queues to buy tickets.

“The response to the train has been good, but people complained of overcrowding during the weekend. This is why we decided to increase the number of coaches. Increasing the number of services was just not feasible,” said a railway official.

On Friday, Subrata Nath, executive director, heritage, Indian railways visited the spot.