Your Mumbai commute is set to get faster: How you can travel from Versova to Lokhandwala in 5 mins

Commuters complaining about traffic woes at Versova, they are set to get some relief as the Mumbai civic body plans to connect Versova to Lokhandwala Complex and Goregaon (West) directly, via flyovers. The plans are likely to start taking shape by October next year.

According to the authorities, a 210-metre-long flyover will reduce the travel time from New Yari Road to Lokhandwala. Andheri (West) committee chairman Yogiraj Dhabhadkar said the bridge would help take the load off arterial roads such as New Link Road and Swami Vivekananda road.

The travel time is expected to be cut from the current 45 minutes, to just five.

“The tendering process for the Yari Road flyover got delayed owing to the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST), after which we had to refloat the tender. The process is currently ongoing and the work order should be out by March or April,” legislator Dr Bharti Lavekar told HT.

“In the next six months, Yari Road will be widened to 120 feet, according to the development plan,” he added.

The other two flyovers will connect Seven Bungalows and Lokhandwala Complex and are currently being planned, said officials.

Assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said Andheri/West ward officials will start work on an extension to the Mrinaltai Gore flyover from SV Road to Relief Road, which is expected to cost Rs135 crore.

While residents welcomed the move, they said the civic body must clear Yari Road of encroachments first. “The BMC was supposed to build the flyover five years ago. If they are unable to clear the encroachments, we will continue to stage protests,” said Shashi Rajan, who has been spearheading the Yari Road Bachao Andolan.

For motorists, the commute from Versova to Lokhandwala Complex takes at least 45 minutes during peak hours. “Traffic is the worst between Four Bungalows and Lokhandwala Circle. An underpass or tunnel would be the most viable option, but the civic should plan these only with public consensus,” said Lokhandwala resident and environmentalist Rishi Agarwal.