Youth injured as portion of Mumbai hostel ceiling falls on him

mumbai Updated: Apr 09, 2017 23:55 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Mumbai news

The injured student in his hostel room where the incident took place. (HT)

An 18-year-old student got injured after a large part of a Bandra hostel room ceiling fell on him on Sunday. The student residing at Bandra’s J J Hostel was sleeping when the incident took place and received stitches on his head and back.

“The incident took place around 3:30am on Sunday, and he was sleeping right under that portion. We all woke up on hearing a loud thud followed by his screams,” said a fellow resident of the hostel. The injured student, Vaibhav Marathe is a second year student of Government Technical College. “We informed our warden and rushed him to a nearby hospital,” he added.

At the time of going to press, no police complaint had been filed. Members of Yuva Sena have taken up this matter. “We will ask Directorate of Technical Education to shift students to a hostel with better facilities and begin repairing this one soon,” said Sainath Durge for Yuva Sena.

