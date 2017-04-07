Youth murdered after fight over playing cards in Mumbai

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

A 24-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a man after a heated argument during a card game in a chawl at Santacruz (West). According to the police, the incident occurred around 4.30pm at Mangalwadi chawl off Juhu Tara road on March 27 and the victim, Amarkumar Shamanand Prasad alias Bhiku, passed away on Wednesday.

According to the police, Bhiku, who worked as a helper in the film industry, and the arrested accused, Stephen Lobo, who did odd jobs for a living, both residents of Mangalwadi, were playing a card game with others. Bhiku suspected that Lobo was cheating and so confronted him. The police said Lobo and Bhiku had such confrontations in the past also. This led to a heated argument and in the spur of the moment, Lobo picked up a stone and smashed it on Bhiku’s head. Lobo, however, did not stop and hit Bhiku repeatedly on his head.

Bhiku was rushed to a government hospital and slipped into coma owing to the injuries. He passed away on Wednesday, after which murder charges were added. Lobo was then booked for causing grievous assault and managed to escape before police could nab him. On Thursday, he was traced and arrested. He was produced before a magistrates’ court and has been remanded in police custody till April 10.

Read

Youth held in Mumbai with barking deer skin worth ₹1 lakh