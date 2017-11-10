Youth threatens to jump off Mantralaya in Mumbai; ministers, cops persuade him to climb down

Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, is witnessing a high voltage drama as a youth is threatening to jump off the building.

His grouse: he wants to meet chief minister Devendra Fadnavis or agriculture minister Pandurang Fundkar. According to a source, the youth, who is yet to be identified, is on the seventh floor of Mantralaya.

On the request of police officials, he threw a piece of paper mentioning his mobile number, which is being used to persuade him to climb down. The drama has continued for more than an hour.

To hear his grievance, education minister Vinod Tawde and minister of state for home Ranjit Patil have reached the seventh floor of Mantralaya and are trying to understand the issues which has forced him to take the extreme step.