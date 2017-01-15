Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray escapes road accident unhurt in Mumbai

Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray escaped unhurt on Sunday afternoon when his vehicle was hit by a speeding car which had jumped a traffic signal in Mumbai, an aide said.

According to his aide, Thackeray, 26, was driving down in his BMW in Kalanagar area of Bandra East when a Maruti Alto suddenly jumped a signal and rammed into his car from the front side.

A shaken Aaditya got off unhurt from the vehicle which sustained considerable damage in the crash.

Eyewitnesses and police officials said that the driver of the Maruti Alto took responsibility for his rash driving and a complaint was lodged with Kherwadi police station.

Later, Thackeray tweeted news of the incident: “Thank you for your concern and calls. I met with an accident after being hit by a speeding car that jumped a signal at Kalangar junction.”

“Everyone is safe and sound. The car that jumped the signal is fine too. Thank you for the prayers and good wishes that keep us safe.”

It was not clear whether Thackeray -- son of Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and grandson of the late Bal Thackeray -- was travelling alone or there were others too in the car.