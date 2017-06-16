Zakir Naik’s ‘illegal’ school in Mumbai faces penalty

The state school education department will recommend punitive action against a school run by controversial preacher Zakir Naik as it was allegedly operating without government permits. It recently sent a second show-cause notice to Islamic International School, Mazgaon, founded by Naik, for running illegally.

The school has close to 135 students on its rolls and conducts classes from nursery to Class 10. It was taken over by Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi’s trust after the department threatened to shut it last year.

BB Chavan, deputy director of education and education inspector for south zone, said that the school was not recognised by the government. “At the start of the new academic year, we conduct a review of all schools, and we found Islamic International School is one of many schools that have not yet obtained an NOC,” said Chavan.

“According to the rules, the school might have to pay a daily fine. The fine amount will increase with every passing day,” said Chavan.

Meanwhile, Azmi said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was particularly targeting the school’s management.