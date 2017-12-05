A biopic on Adnan Sami? Singer feels his story is perfect for a typical masala movie

Singer-composer Adnan Sami got a second lease of life when he decided to fight obesity. He shed 167 kgs in a span of 16 months. While many felt he didn’t follow a natural process to lose weight, there were others who got inspired from his journey. Asked if he ever wishes to document the pain and struggle he went through, in form of a memoir, Adnan says he did all that “for his own survival” and didn’t have any pressure from outside to do so.

“I know it would be very easy for me to turn around and say that I’ve set an example for rest of the world, but it’s not true. I did it for myself. Only when people ask me how I did it and how I mustered the will to stay strong, I talk to them, with full honesty,” says Adnan.

Not just for weight loss, the 46-year-old musician has been through a lot in his life. Be it his 17-year-long struggle to get Indian citizenship, facing rejections from concerned authorities, getting trolled on social media for being obese, or facing flak from Pakistanis for choosing to be an Indian — Adnan has seen it all. Well, his life story is nothing short of a story that can be told to millions. Mention the idea of a biopic, and Adnan excitedly says, “Now that would be interesting — a biopic!”

He elaborates, “If someone ever decides to tell my story, it will make for a typical masala movie. If you see, it already has all the ingredients that you can ever think of — romance, action, suspense, drama, sorrow, sadness — everything to make it work at the box office. I have been through so much in my life.”

However, Adnan has no complaints; and he is “grateful” to God for all that he has experienced. “I have had an extraordinary life, but it’s been one incredible roller coaster ride.”

Prod him further on who would he want to see portraying his character on-screen, Adnan replies modestly, “Since nobody has ever come up with this idea, I don’t know who can act in it. I seriously have no clue, as to who can do justice to my biopic, but I am sure it would be an interesting film to watch.”

