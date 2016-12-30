A musical treat: Indian musicians pick their favourite hits of 2016

The year 2016 saw a number of hits — from Bollywood movie Udta Punjab, which was also voted as the number one album on iTunes store to top international numbers. Here’s what they chose, Indian musicians chose as their top five songs in the year. Here’s what they chose. How many of these songs you have on your playlist?

Nakash Aziz (singer)

Singer Nakash Aziz loved listening to 24k Magic by Bruno Mars.

1. 24k Magic (Bruno Mars)

2. Hanikarak Bapu (Dangal)

3. Tu Hai (Mohenjodaro)

4. Vadiya (Udta Punjab)

5. Vaanam Parthen (Kabali)

Aditi Singh Sharma

Singer Aditi Singh Sharma loved listening to Let Me Love you by DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber. (Yogen Shah)

1. Let me love you (DJ Snake feat Justin Bieber)

2. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

3. 24k magic (Bruno Mars)

4. Cheap Thrills (Sia feat. Sean Paul)

5. Title track (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Indian Ocean

Members of Indian Ocean loved the independent single Dil Beparwah by Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari.

1. Dil Beparwah (Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari - Dewarists)

2. Paar Chanaa De (Noorie and Shilpa Rao - Coke Studio)

3. Hardwired to Self Destruct (Metallica)

4. In My Room (Jacob Collier)

5. Lamhe Z (Debashish Bannerji)

Shalmali Kholgade

Singer Shalmali Kholgade heard a lot of Channa Mereya sung by Arijit Singh from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

1. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

2. Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

3. Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)

4. Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab)

5. Dangal title track (Dangal)

Siddharth Mahadevan (Singer)

Singer Siddharth Mahadevan listens to both Bollywood and international music. Song Aave Re Hichki is favourite in 2016. (HT Photo)

1. Aave Re Hitchki (Mirzya)

2. Up & Up (Coldplay)

3. Heathens (Twenty One Pilots)

4. One Dance (Drake)

5. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Kailash Kher

Singer Kailash kher thinks Dangal title track was one of the best songs this year.

1. Dangal Title (Dangal)

2. Channa Ve (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

3. Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab)

4. Shivaay Title (Shivaay)

5. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)

Sukhwinder Singh

Singer Sukhwinder Singh loved listening to the title track of Salman Khan starrer Sultan.

1. Sultan Title (Sultan)

2. Besabriyan (MS Dhoni)

3. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)

4. Dada Dassey (Udta Punjab)

5. Befikre title (Befikre)

Ehsaan Noorani (musician/guitarist)

Composer-guitarist Ehsaan Noorani loved Wanna Feel You by Raven Eye this year. (HT Photo)

1. Wanna feel you (Raven Eye)

2. Star boy (Weekend)

3. Need U (Usher)

4. I can’t stop thinking about you (Sting)

5. This House Is Not For Sale (Bon Jovi)

Tanishk Bagchi (Composer)

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi loved Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

1. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

2. Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

3. Kala Chasma (Baar Baar Dekho)

4. MS Dhoni title song (MS Dhoni)

5. Dekh Lena (Tum Bin 2)

Jonita Gandhi (Singer)

Singer Jonita Gandhi loved Nindiya from the Randeep Hooda starrer Sarabjit. (Vidya Subramanian/HT Photo)

1. Nindiyai (Sarabjit)

2. Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

3. Sau Aasmaan (Baar Baar Dekho)

4. Chul (Kapoor and Sons)

5. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)

Tapan Raj (Midival Punditz)

Medieval Punditz musician Tapan Raj loved listening to Go Off by by British rapper M.I.A.

1. M.I.A (Go Off)

2. Ankur Tewari (Aajao)

3. Dark Necessities (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

4. Little Maggie (Robert Plant)

5. Trampoline Jumping (Sickflip)

Gaurav Raina (Grain)

Musician Gaurav Rain couldnt stop listening to Radiohead’s Day dreaming this year.

1. Daydreaming (Radiohead)

2. Dust (Haelos)

3. Lazarus (David Bowie 4)

4. You want it darker (Leonard Cohen)

5. We the people (Tribe called Quest)

Sartek (DJ)

DJ Sartek couldnt stop listening to Closer by the American DJ duo The Chainsmokers.

1. Closer (Chainsmokers)

2. Starboy (WKND feat Daft Punk)

3. In the name of love (Martin Garrix feat Bebe Rexha)

4. Thinking about you (Hardwell feat Jay Sean)

5. Great Spirit (Armin Van Buuren & Vini Vicci feat Highlight Tribe)

Akshay Johar (Mojojojo)

Musician Akshay Johar aka couldnt get enough of Propganda by DJ Snake.

1. Propaganda (DJ SNAKE)

2. One Dance (Drake)

3. Afreen Afreen (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan)

4. Mitran Da Swag (Sikander Kahlon & Divine)

5. Cold Water(Anirudh Remix) - Major Lazer ft Justin Beiber & Mo

Prithwish Dev (Them Clones)

The vocalist for Delhi-based band Them Clones, Prithvish loved listening to Daydreaming by Radiohead this year.

1. Daydreaming (Radiohead)

2. Lazarus (David Bowie)

3. Medley @ GIMA awards (Arijit Singh) (more of a performance, but can’t ignore the intensity)

4. Death of a bachelor (Panic! at the Disco)

5. Sleep on the floor (The Lumineers)