A musical treat: Indian musicians pick their favourite hits of 2016

The year 2016 saw a number of hits — from Bollywood movie Udta Punjab, which was also voted as the number one album on iTunes store to top international numbers. Here’s what they chose, Indian musicians chose as their top five songs in the year. Here’s what they chose. How many of these songs you have on your playlist?
Nakash Aziz (singer)
1. 24k Magic (Bruno Mars)
2. Hanikarak Bapu (Dangal)
3. Tu Hai (Mohenjodaro)
4. Vadiya (Udta Punjab)
5. Vaanam Parthen (Kabali)
Aditi Singh Sharma
1. Let me love you (DJ Snake feat Justin Bieber)
2. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
3. 24k magic (Bruno Mars)
4. Cheap Thrills (Sia feat. Sean Paul)
5. Title track (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Indian Ocean
1. Dil Beparwah (Prateek Kuhad and Ankur Tewari - Dewarists)
2. Paar Chanaa De (Noorie and Shilpa Rao - Coke Studio)
3. Hardwired to Self Destruct (Metallica)
4. In My Room (Jacob Collier)
5. Lamhe Z (Debashish Bannerji)
Shalmali Kholgade
1. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
2. Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)
3. Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan)
4. Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab)
5. Dangal title track (Dangal)
Siddharth Mahadevan (Singer)
1. Aave Re Hitchki (Mirzya)
2. Up & Up (Coldplay)
3. Heathens (Twenty One Pilots)
4. One Dance (Drake)
5. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Kailash Kher
1. Dangal Title (Dangal)
2. Channa Ve (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
3. Ikk Kudi (Udta Punjab)
4. Shivaay Title (Shivaay)
5. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)
Sukhwinder Singh
1. Sultan Title (Sultan)
2. Besabriyan (MS Dhoni)
3. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)
4. Dada Dassey (Udta Punjab)
5. Befikre title (Befikre)
Ehsaan Noorani (musician/guitarist)
1. Wanna feel you (Raven Eye)
2. Star boy (Weekend)
3. Need U (Usher)
4. I can’t stop thinking about you (Sting)
5. This House Is Not For Sale (Bon Jovi)
Tanishk Bagchi (Composer)
1. Channa Mereya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
2. Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)
3. Kala Chasma (Baar Baar Dekho)
4. MS Dhoni title song (MS Dhoni)
5. Dekh Lena (Tum Bin 2)
Jonita Gandhi (Singer)
1. Nindiyai (Sarabjit)
2. Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
3. Sau Aasmaan (Baar Baar Dekho)
4. Chul (Kapoor and Sons)
5. Jag Ghumeya (Sultan)
Tapan Raj (Midival Punditz)
1. M.I.A (Go Off)
2. Ankur Tewari (Aajao)
3. Dark Necessities (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
4. Little Maggie (Robert Plant)
5. Trampoline Jumping (Sickflip)
Gaurav Raina (Grain)
1. Daydreaming (Radiohead)
2. Dust (Haelos)
3. Lazarus (David Bowie 4)
4. You want it darker (Leonard Cohen)
5. We the people (Tribe called Quest)
Sartek (DJ)
1. Closer (Chainsmokers)
2. Starboy (WKND feat Daft Punk)
3. In the name of love (Martin Garrix feat Bebe Rexha)
4. Thinking about you (Hardwell feat Jay Sean)
5. Great Spirit (Armin Van Buuren & Vini Vicci feat Highlight Tribe)
Akshay Johar (Mojojojo)
1. Propaganda (DJ SNAKE)
2. One Dance (Drake)
3. Afreen Afreen (Rahat Fateh Ali Khan)
4. Mitran Da Swag (Sikander Kahlon & Divine)
5. Cold Water(Anirudh Remix) - Major Lazer ft Justin Beiber & Mo
Prithwish Dev (Them Clones)
1. Daydreaming (Radiohead)
2. Lazarus (David Bowie)
3. Medley @ GIMA awards (Arijit Singh) (more of a performance, but can’t ignore the intensity)
4. Death of a bachelor (Panic! at the Disco)
5. Sleep on the floor (The Lumineers)