A tribute to musical stalwarts Swami Haridas and Mian Tansen

To showcase traditional art forms — both musical and performing arts — to our younger generation, the Bharatiya Sangeet Sada is organising the 17th edition of Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav in the Capital.

As western music and dance forms take over Indian art forms, the show hopes to rekindle people’s waning interest in traditional art forms. Dedicated to Swami Haridas and Mian Tansen, the four-day event will see legends such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Shubha Mudgal, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Uma Sharma enthral the audience.

Uma Sharma, a renowned Kathak dancer, who’s been organising the festival for the last 16 years, says, “The event encourages the younger generation to listen and absorb the purity of classical music. A traditional atmosphere will be created in ‘mehfil andaaz’ representing the old musical style of our country. I want them to hear what their forefathers listened to.”

Amaan Ali Bangash, a sarod vocalist who will perform today, believes that different types of music affects us differently. “Music is one of the most important ‘foods’ for intellect. Each musical note is connected to the mind. I’m really looking forward to this event that will be a tribute to both music stalwarts.”

What: Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav

When: Jan 5-8

Where: Shankarlal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road,New Delhi

Timings: 6.30 pm onward

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue Line

Thursday, 5th January

-Ashwini Bhide Deshpande -vocal

-Aman Ali Bangash -sarod

- Pt. Chhannulal Mishra vocal

Friday, 6th January

-Uma Sharma-kathak

-Pt. Ulhas Kashalkar-vocal

-Ustad Aashish Khan-sarod

Saturday, 7th January

-Pt. Vishwamohan Bhatt-Mohan Veena and Manganiyars from Rajasthan

-Shubha Mudgal-vocal

-Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia-flute

Sunday, 8th January

-Ustad Shujaat Khan-sitar

-Ustad Amjad Ali Khan-sarod