Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl again

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model wife Behati Prinsloo have revealed the gender of the second child and it is going to be a baby girl for the couple.

The 38-year-old singer and Prinsloo are already parents to 14-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show, reported People magazine.

#tb 🕸morning after🕸 A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

“It is a girl. (We’re) having another girl,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The What Lovers Do hitmaker said that DeGeneres will again be involved in the process of naming their second baby.

.@AdamLevine revealed the gender of his new baby, and once again I’ll be naming the baby. https://t.co/c9cxEhiOXd — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2017

“Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna be involved, It’ll be a collaborative effort,” Levine told her.

