 Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl again | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl again

Adam Levine revealed on Ellen Degeneres’ show that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl.

music Updated: Nov 08, 2017 16:18 IST
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have a daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, together.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have a daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, together.(Instagram)

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model wife Behati Prinsloo have revealed the gender of the second child and it is going to be a baby girl for the couple.

The 38-year-old singer and Prinsloo are already parents to 14-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.

Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show, reported People magazine.

#tb 🕸morning after🕸

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on

“It is a girl. (We’re) having another girl,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The What Lovers Do hitmaker said that DeGeneres will again be involved in the process of naming their second baby.

“Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna be involved, It’ll be a collaborative effort,” Levine told her.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from music
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you