Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl again
Adam Levine revealed on Ellen Degeneres’ show that he and his wife Behati Prinsloo are expecting a baby girl.music Updated: Nov 08, 2017 16:18 IST
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and model wife Behati Prinsloo have revealed the gender of the second child and it is going to be a baby girl for the couple.
The 38-year-old singer and Prinsloo are already parents to 14-month-old daughter, Dusty Rose Levine.
Levine disclosed that they are having another daughter to host Ellen DeGeneres on her chat show, reported People magazine.
“It is a girl. (We’re) having another girl,” he said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
The What Lovers Do hitmaker said that DeGeneres will again be involved in the process of naming their second baby.
.@AdamLevine revealed the gender of his new baby, and once again I’ll be naming the baby. https://t.co/c9cxEhiOXd— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 7, 2017
“Whether you like it or not, you’re gonna be involved, It’ll be a collaborative effort,” Levine told her.
