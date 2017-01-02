Adele to wed in UK after secret engagement to long-time partner Simon Konecki

If rumours are anything to go by, then British singer Adele is planning to get married to her long-time partner Simon Konecki in the UK. Speculations are rife that the two got engaged secretly in October.

The Hello hitmaker and Konecki had initially planned for a Christmas wedding, but due to the festive season it was difficult for them to get all their family members to the United States, reported OK! magazine.

“As it was such short notice people already had plans,” a source said.

“Adele and Simon are very family-orientated and wanted those closest to them there on their special day so they decided to postpone getting married. A wedding is still very much on the horizon, but where and when haven’t been decided yet,” the source added.

It came after Adele was pictured out shopping while wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

#adele #adeleadkins #simonkonecki #love) A photo posted by Adele Adkins (@adele_konecki) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:24am PST

