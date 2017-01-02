Adele to wed in UK after secret engagement to long-time partner Simon Konecki

If rumours are anything to go by, then British singer Adele is planning to get married to her long-time partner Simon Konecki in the UK. Speculations are rife that the two got engaged secretly in October.
The Hello hitmaker and Konecki had initially planned for a Christmas wedding, but due to the festive season it was difficult for them to get all their family members to the United States, reported OK! magazine.
"Любовь живет три года" - с этим утверждением точно могут поспорить Адель и ее бойфренд Саймон Конекки🔥 Недавно пара отметила пятилетие своего союза, и нет сомнений - романтика в их отношениях все еще жива❤️ В минувшие выходные Саймон устроил Адель незабываемый сюрприз, свидетелями которого стали тысячи ее поклонников😍О таком, действительно, можно только мечтать💫 Подробности по активной ссылке в профиле @hello__ru ⚡️ #hello_ru #Adele #SimonKonecki
“As it was such short notice people already had plans,” a source said.
“Adele and Simon are very family-orientated and wanted those closest to them there on their special day so they decided to postpone getting married. A wedding is still very much on the horizon, but where and when haven’t been decided yet,” the source added.
It came after Adele was pictured out shopping while wearing a ring on her wedding finger.
