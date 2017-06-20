After Bieber, The Chainsmokers come ‘Closer’ to India, planning a multi-city tour
After Ed Sheeran’s announcement about visiting India, American band—The Chainsmokers are also likely to visit the country by the end of this year as part of their Memories Tour.music Updated: Jun 20, 2017 13:54 IST
The American musical duo—Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall—known as The Chainsmokers, are reportedly planning a multi-city tour in India by the end of this year.
Their recent track, Closer, became a rage among the youth in India. Their other hits include tracks such as Don’t Let Me Down, Paris and Something Like This.
“The Chainsmokers are planning a multi-city tour in India and it’s likely to happen by the end of this year. They intend to perform in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. However, nothing has been finalised yet,” a source close to the management told us.
The Chainsmokers hinted about the Asian leg of their ‘Memories Tour’ on their Twitter page. “Don’t worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia,” read the tweet.
Don't worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 19, 2017
However, the tweet invited some trolls, who pointed out how India is part of Asia, and so on.
india is in asia......— bhavika sheoraut (@BhavikaSheoraut) June 19, 2017
Nonetheless, the excitement among their fans was evident, and they couldn’t contain it at all.
Are you kidding me?????— 🔎BTS INDIA🔍 (@1Indianfc) June 19, 2017
I am soo thankful😭😭😭
I love you guys
Thnx for considering India.😭😭😭
YES YES YES YES YES OMG YESSSSSSS MY HEART 😭I NEEEEEEEEED to go I HAVE TO Every dam song is bloody by heart 😝🤣chainsmokers im comin closer 😈— Purvi 💚 (@Quirky_Purvi) June 19, 2017
After Justin Bieber’s maiden India concert [in Mumbai] on May 10, singer Ed Sheeran also announced that he will perform in India in November this year.
