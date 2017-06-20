After Bieber, The Chainsmokers come ‘Closer’ to India, planning a multi-city tour

The American musical duo—Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall—known as The Chainsmokers, are reportedly planning a multi-city tour in India by the end of this year.

Their recent track, Closer, became a rage among the youth in India. Their other hits include tracks such as Don’t Let Me Down, Paris and Something Like This.

“The Chainsmokers are planning a multi-city tour in India and it’s likely to happen by the end of this year. They intend to perform in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. However, nothing has been finalised yet,” a source close to the management told us.

The Chainsmokers hinted about the Asian leg of their ‘Memories Tour’ on their Twitter page. “Don’t worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia,” read the tweet.

Don't worry Asia got a lot of announcements coming soon... and you too India and Australia — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) June 19, 2017

However, the tweet invited some trolls, who pointed out how India is part of Asia, and so on.

india is in asia...... — bhavika sheoraut (@BhavikaSheoraut) June 19, 2017

Nonetheless, the excitement among their fans was evident, and they couldn’t contain it at all.

Are you kidding me?????

I am soo thankful😭😭😭

I love you guys

Thnx for considering India.😭😭😭 — 🔎BTS INDIA🔍 (@1Indianfc) June 19, 2017

YES YES YES YES YES OMG YESSSSSSS MY HEART 😭I NEEEEEEEEED to go I HAVE TO Every dam song is bloody by heart 😝🤣chainsmokers im comin closer 😈 — Purvi 💚 (@Quirky_Purvi) June 19, 2017

After Justin Bieber’s maiden India concert [in Mumbai] on May 10, singer Ed Sheeran also announced that he will perform in India in November this year.

