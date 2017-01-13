 David Guetta’s concert in Hyderabad gets a nod after cancellation in Bengaluru-Mumbai | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

David Guetta’s concert in Hyderabad gets a nod after cancellation in Bengaluru-Mumbai

music Updated: Jan 13, 2017 20:29 IST
PTI
PTI
Hyderabad
Highlight Story

Indian police women stand guard outside the venue where French DJ and producer of electro music David Guetta was scheduled to perform in Mumbai, India, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. Guetta's show in Mumbai was cancelled the day of the concert, a day after his Bangalore show was cancelled. (AP Photo)

After back-to-back cancellation of his concerts in Bengaluru and Mumbai, French DJ David Guetta will keep his date with fans here with authorities giving nod to the event tomorrow.

Read| David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert called off, cops lash out at organisers’ claims

The two-time Grammy award-winning artiste will perform at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Gachibowli and police officials said the organisers, Sunburn, had approached them last week and permission has been granted.

“Permission has been granted for the concert,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur Zone) Vishwa Prasad told PTI.

The organisers had sought permission for holding the event last week and the same has been accorded, another police officer said, adding the concert should end by 10 PM.

Around 4,000-5,000 people are expected for the event, he said.

Cyberabad police tweeted from their official account.

tags

more from music

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<