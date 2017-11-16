Anirudh Ravichander: Dhanush and I are working on a single that will release next year

Actor Dhanush made everyone sing Why This Kolaveri Di with him in 2012. Even today, the song is as popular as it was when it first released. And the man behind the composition is Anirudh Ravichander, also known as the viral prodigy. The song was a part of Aishwarya R Dhanush’s Tamil film 3 starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Mention the success of Kolaveri Di, and Anirudh is quick to add, “I am still counting my blessings.”

And why not? It was his first song that went on to top the music charts. “Kolaveri is one song that people feel connected to. While I am bored of the song, it seems people aren’t. I really can’t say what worked. But I can definitely say that the song made me what I am today,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Anirudh is in news for his latest single Bewajah that also happens to be India’s first vertical pop music video. “It’s been five years since Kolaveri Di [released], and I wanted to try something different. So, this vertical video is an experiment. You don’t have to turn your phone to adjust when you are watching the song. It’s a love ballad,” says Anirudh, who is happy with the positive reaction his new video is garnering.

When asked what’s next in the pipeline, Anirudh opens up about his plans of working in Bollywood and upcoming collaboration. “I would love to work in Bollywood [he had composed one song for Bejoy Nambiar’s David, 2012]. I enjoy the kind of music that Vishal [Dadlani], Amit Trivedi and Pritam are making. I keep working with Vishal as he sings for me in south Indian films. Right now, I am busy composing for a few film projects in south and also working on a collaboration with Diplo (American DJ, rapper, singer, songwriter),” he shares.

And what about working with Dhanush again? “Yes, we are planning to come up with a single next year. Work on it is currently on,” he concludes.

