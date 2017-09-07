‘B**ch, please!’ Madonna tries to convince Fed-Ex that she really is Madonna

When Madonna released her song ‘B**ch, I am Madonna’, she wouldn’t have thought she would have to use those words to convince a FedEx company that she was indeed Madonna. The Queen of Pop posted a grumpy selfie on social media, and wrote:

‘When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package??!#b**chplease’

When you've been arguing with customs all week 🇵🇹. that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package. 🙄!#bitchplease #restingbitchface #bitchimmadonna 🔥 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

FedEx reached out to the singer on Twitter with a very generic message:

Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers. https://t.co/7vnSkvqx3r — FedEx Help (@FedExHelp) September 5, 2017

People warned her from answering to Julie, in case she is a fan, and not a representative from FedEx:

How can we be sure that Julie *really* is FedEx help. Perhaps she should send us all her address, tracking and phone numbers... — Martin Sykes-Haas (@martinsykeshaas) September 5, 2017

The post has garnered 15,015 retweets and 68,253 likes on Twitter. And had a flurry of reactions from people across social media. While people were mostly amazed that Madonna had to deal with such problems, there were others who gave a creative twist to her songs to suggest solutions.

They probably think you still want to do harm to @POTUS or don't recognize you with when you wear the pink hat — Bama Greg (@bamagreg92) September 6, 2017

It's a tough world out there. Hang in there, Madonna. — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) September 6, 2017

Did they think you were just some #BeautifulStranger? — Johnny McVey 💿 (@mrjohnnymac18) September 5, 2017

There were still others who were happy to see that famous people also struggle with problems like normal people.

The seven-time Grammy winner recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal after her 11-year-old son David Banda joined the Benfica football team youth academy.