‘B**ch, please!’ Madonna tries to convince Fed-Ex that she really is Madonna

Who thought celebrities have such normal, regular problems? Here’s when Madonna was asked to establish she is Madonna.

music Updated: Sep 07, 2017 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
The Queen of Pop has had a hard time trying to convince FedEx that she IS Madonna.
The Queen of Pop has had a hard time trying to convince FedEx that she IS Madonna.(Madonna's Instagram account)

When Madonna released her song ‘B**ch, I am Madonna’, she wouldn’t have thought she would have to use those words to convince a FedEx company that she was indeed Madonna. The Queen of Pop posted a grumpy selfie on social media, and wrote:

‘When you’ve been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won’t release your package??!#b**chplease’

FedEx reached out to the singer on Twitter with a very generic message:

People warned her from answering to Julie, in case she is a fan, and not a representative from FedEx:

The post has garnered 15,015 retweets and 68,253 likes on Twitter. And had a flurry of reactions from people across social media. While people were mostly amazed that Madonna had to deal with such problems, there were others who gave a creative twist to her songs to suggest solutions.

There were still others who were happy to see that famous people also struggle with problems like normal people.

The seven-time Grammy winner recently moved to Lisbon, Portugal after her 11-year-old son David Banda joined the Benfica football team youth academy.

