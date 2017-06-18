Badshah on Father’s Day: Raising a daughter is an out-of-this-world feeling

Rapper-composer Badshah is over the moon this Father’s Day. The 31-year-old, who welcomed his daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, with wife Jasmine this year, is looking forward to his first Father’s Day. According to the rapper, the best thing that has happened to him is not fame but his (now) six-month-old daughter.

“I am totally taken in by her. It’s the best thing that has happened to me and I am grateful to God,” says Badshah.

Becoming a father for the first time is a special feeling for him. He says that raising a daughter is an amazing experience. “It’s an out-of-this world feeling. You don’t understand it, till you experience it,” Badshah says.

Jessemy was born on January 9 this year, and the news was first shared by Badshah’s friend, and fellow composer, Raftaar, who had also posted a picture of her on Instagram. He captioned it: “BETI HUI HAIN. Congratulations @badboyshah bhai and @thejessymessy bhabi. Chacha bann gaya ooyyeeeeeee. Rabba Meher Karin.”

