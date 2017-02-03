Yes! Beyonce (and her babies) will perform at the Grammy’s

Yet another surprise! Beyonce, who sprung a surprise with her pregnancy news and wowed all with beautiful pictures of her baby bump, is now set to perform at music industry’s biggest night - 59th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in February.

While speculations were rife if the singer would be performing at Grammy’s, E! Online reports Bey is now ready to take the centre stage.

Speculations were rife because of the surprise announcement of her pregnancy.

But now it is confirmed that she will perform on the songs of her album Lemonade, for which she has got the most nominations.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Bey has also broken the record for being the first artist to be nominated in not one, two but four different genres.

The Lemonade star’s only competition this year is Adele, who has also been nominated for big awards. But, she currently is the most nominated female in the history.

