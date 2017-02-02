Beyonce is pregnant with twins and underwater. See her magical photoshoot

Singer Beyonce showed off her growing baby bump in a stunning photoshoot after revealing she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. She gave fans a full glimpse of her growing bump after sharing pictures from an artistic photoshoot on her website Beyonce.com on Thursday.

The Single Ladies hit-maker shared her baby news on Wednesday with a photograph of herself exposing her naked tummy while dressed in mismatched underwear and a green veil. The pop star posted the news on Instagram, captioning the photo: “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes - The Carters”.

Hours after the update broke a Guinness World Record after achieving 1.4 million likes within 30 minutes, and even received 6.33 million likes in less than eight hours, more photographs have been quietly uploaded on to the ‘vault’ section of Beyoncé’s website on Thursday. More images, which appear to be from the same shoot, appeared on the fan account Instagram.com/yoncetv.

Several of the images saw Beyonce posing underwater to create beautifully ethereal snaps. Take a look:

The singer and her daughter Blue Ivy posed together in several images as a glowing Beyonce showed off her bump. The entire shoot took inspiration from Botticelli’s famous painting The Birth of Venus, which depicts the goddess Venus after she emerged from the sea as an adult woman. The finished product looked like paintings as the talented musician pulled a variety of poses.

We can’t get enough of a shot where five-year-old Blue and her future siblings took centre stage, as the little girl planted a kiss on her mother’s stomach.

The happy news comes nine years after the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in April 2008. They were blessed with their daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, but in the last couple of years, the pair had been dogged by rumours they were intended to divorce, not expand their family.

However, the latest announcement finally shuts down the speculation with the family now looking forward to their new arrivals.

