Beyonce’s dad confirms birth of twins with a tweet, leaves her fans fuming

Beyonce’s father confirmed on Twitter that the pop diva has indeed given birth to twins but instead of rejoicing in the news, her fans decided to get angry.

The fans, or Beyhive as they are called, are upset that Mathew Knowles robbed Beyonce of another flamboyant announcement by jumping the gun and sending out a simple tweet on his own.

Matthew Knowles is that father who is hella absent but brags on everything you accomplish. — Sin Rostro (@Pleigher) June 18, 2017

How dare Matthew Knowles raggedy ass announce the twins birth before Bey when we all already know she didn't even tell him she was pregnant — Golden Ticket (@YanaGlo) June 18, 2017

Matthew Knowles is so annoying. Just no tact or respect for his daughter. — Lord Deez Nutz (@OnlyThePoets) June 18, 2017

Matthew Knowles is too damn noisy for someone who doesn't get invited to thanksgiving. — Lizzy (@yasleopardj) June 18, 2017

Mathew: "I'm here to see the tw..."



Tina knowles: pic.twitter.com/RIqORnVooc — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 18, 2017

In the tweet, he said his daughter was now the mother of twins, confirming earlier reports of the year’s most highly anticipated celebrity birth.

“They’re here!” wrote Mathew Knowles in a tweet that included a digital birthday card that read: “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad.”

The message was the first word from a family member about the birth of the twins, which took place last Monday, according to several entertainment media websites that quoted unnamed sources.

How do you know Beyoncé wanted you to do this? How do you know if she wanted this to be out? How could you do this to her? On Mother's Day?! — Parí (@princexparis) June 18, 2017

they aren't here until beyoncé tells us they're here pic.twitter.com/4SerQWpJQ4 — ㅤ (@uncensoredcyrus) June 18, 2017

Neither Beyonce, one of the world’s most popular singers, nor her husband, the rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, has made any announcement about the birth.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Beyoncé: Dad don't tell anyone until we're ready.



Beyoncé Dad: I'm going viral for this tweet...hashtag, hashtag... — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) June 18, 2017

Just had to ruin it for Bey did you pic.twitter.com/tDGSljvOMg — 🐨 (@AntiKunta) June 18, 2017

Social media was abuzz in February when the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, posted a photo of herself wearing a long veil and lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

In 2012, the birth of the couple’s first child, Blue Ivy, caused a media sensation, leading New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital to shut down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple.

(With inputs from Reuters)

