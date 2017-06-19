 Beyonce’s dad confirms birth of twins with a tweet, leaves her fans fuming | music | Hindustan Times
Beyonce’s dad confirms birth of twins with a tweet, leaves her fans fuming

Beyonce’s dad Matthew Knowles confirmed to the world that his daughter has given birth to twins before Jay Z or the singer herself could.

music Updated: Jun 19, 2017 16:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Beyonce
Beyonce in her pregnancy announcement photo. Beyhive was perhaps looking for a similar announcement picture.

Beyonce’s father confirmed on Twitter that the pop diva has indeed given birth to twins but instead of rejoicing in the news, her fans decided to get angry.

The fans, or Beyhive as they are called, are upset that Mathew Knowles robbed Beyonce of another flamboyant announcement by jumping the gun and sending out a simple tweet on his own.

In the tweet, he said his daughter was now the mother of twins, confirming earlier reports of the year’s most highly anticipated celebrity birth.

“They’re here!” wrote Mathew Knowles in a tweet that included a digital birthday card that read: “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad.”

The message was the first word from a family member about the birth of the twins, which took place last Monday, according to several entertainment media websites that quoted unnamed sources.

Neither Beyonce, one of the world’s most popular singers, nor her husband, the rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, has made any announcement about the birth.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Social media was abuzz in February when the 35-year-old singer, whose full name is Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, posted a photo of herself wearing a long veil and lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

In 2012, the birth of the couple’s first child, Blue Ivy, caused a media sensation, leading New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital to shut down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music’s royal couple.

(With inputs from Reuters)

