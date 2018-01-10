Bulleya singer Amit Mishra: After you become successful, people expect more from you

Singer Amit Mishra, who shot to instant fame after his song Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil; 2016) became a chartbuster, is content with the way his life and career have shaped up.

“I got a lot of quality work, so naturally, the number of rehearsals for the songs also increased. After you become successful, people expect more from you. I was lucky that I got a chance to work with people such as Pritam da [music composer] in both studio sessions and live concerts. And yes, there’s fame, too, but your earnings should always be in the right place,” says Amit, who had a string of hits last year, with songs such as Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos) and Radio (Tubelight).

Not many people know that Amit had been active in playback singing even before Bulleya happened. He had sung Majboor Tu Bhi Kahin for the horror film 1920: Evil Returns (2012).

While millions of people struggle in Bollywood, Amit’s initial days in Mumbai were comparatively smooth. “I hail from Lucknow, and I came to Mumbai to try my luck. I had always been inclined towards music. Theoretically, too, because I had taken up music as a subject in school. But in Mumbai, I realised that singing in a room and on the mic are two different things. While people struggle to find a decent place to live in the city, I was blessed to have my family support me in my decision to take up singing as a full-time career. They made sure that I get an accommodation and hygienic food,” says Amit.

