But what about Rihanna? Drake, JLo seem to confirm their romance

music Updated: Dec 28, 2016 19:22 IST
IANS
A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it’s a confirmation that they are dating each other. (Instagram)

A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it’s a confirmation that they are dating each other.

The photograph appeared on both of their Instagram pages on Wednesday morning.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Lopez, 47, was the first to post the snuggling photograph, which sees Drake, 30, wrapping both arms affectionately around her neck with one eye staring down the lens of the camera.

Lopez, nestled in his grasp, seems more restful and is captured with her eyes closed.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Rumours of a relationship emerged earlier this month when Drake attended two of Lopez’s Las Vegas concerts back-to-back, and hosted an exclusive gathering that she went to.

<