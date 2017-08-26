Chester Bennington’s ex-wife disgusted with singer’s funeral

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s ex-wife has criticised those who organised the singer’s funeral. In a Facebook post, Samantha Bennington claimed she and Chester’s son Draven were excluded from the service and post- funeral events. The musician died on July 20 after he was found hanging in the bedroom of his LA home.

More than 500 family members and close friends, including his Linkin Park bandmates and other musicians whom he has shared the stage with, attended a private funeral in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in July. “I’m so disgusted on so many levels! My son and I have not had an opportunity to speak, not even at his funeral (that only represented his life that he was married to his new wife) no photos but one of him anywhere,” she wrote.

Samantha, who was married to Chester from 1996 until their rocky divorce in 2005, said the memorial focused too heavily on his musical persona and not enough on his family life. “It was a disgusting delusional display on all people who spoke at the funeral and their characters. Never mentioning a man who grew up from a little boy and loved many things, becoming a rock star was just one thing!”

“Why did the program look like a cheap happy hour menu? I’m so disgusted on so many levels! Their were many friends and family that should have been there but when you turn a funeral into reducing someone’s life into only 12 years that’s what you get!” she added.

In the post, she said Chester’s widow, Talinda Bennington, did not share any funeral arrangements. She also said other family members were not invited.

“His parents both were not there (meaning his dad-both parents) mother was there for clarification , and his parents were not mentioned in the program, his siblings were not mentioned, the mothers of his children were not mentioned, even his own children were not listed on the program!”