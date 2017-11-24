Congress minister demands Sunburn 2017 be stopped as it is against Indian culture

Former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao filed a complaint on Thursday, demanding that the upcoming Sunburn Music Festival, to be held at the Gachibowli Stadium be stopped. He said events such as this are against Indian culture.

Citing drug abuse, the Telengana unit of the Congress has demanded answers from the government as to why such events are allowed to take place, according to a Deccan Chronicle report.

Alleging that the event allowed children under the age of 15 to attend, Hanumantha Rao said that youngsters were getting ‘spoilt’ due to the dance, music and alcohol.

Only a day prior, Congress minister Revanth Reddy, levelled allegations of drug abuse during the festival.

Speaking to Times of India, Revanth said, “The high-end events, like ‘Sunburn’, are often used as a platform by drug mafia to supply drugs to youngsters and improve their network. Keeping in view that the event is open to children over 15 years age, the state government should immediately ban the event. While the KCR-led TRS government keeps denying permission to T-JAC to hold public meetings on the growing unemployment issue, it has the audacity to allow such events where there is a scope for drug consumption culture to spread.”

The Sunburn Music Festival 2017 is scheduled to take place from 28 December to 31 December.

