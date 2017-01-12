 David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled due to ‘events around New Year’s Eve’ | music | Hindustan Times
David Guetta’s Bengaluru concert cancelled due to ‘events around New Year’s Eve’

music Updated: Jan 12, 2017 15:35 IST
PTI
PTI
French DJ David Guetta’s concert, scheduled in Bengaluru for Thursday night, has been scrapped with the organisers citing “law and order situation” following the alleged molestation on New Year’s Eve as the reason.

The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bengaluru and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

“Due to the present law and order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year’s Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city,” Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.

“We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today’s concert unfortunately stands cancelled,” he added.

The organisers said they hope to “reschedule” the concert if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.

The SP, Bengaluru Rural told ANI that the concert was not cancelled, it was just postponed due to Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) elections. “No law and order problem,” he said.

“Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule,” Singh said.

