Delhi is an amazing place. We’ll have a crazy party: David Guetta

When French DJ David Guetta takes to the console, it’s one helluva party. The Titanium hitmaker promises just that on his four-city India tour from January 12-15. After gigs in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the record producer will conclude his tour in Noida on January 15. Here’s catching up with the 49-year-old EDM champ — what’s in store and what he thinks of the music scene in India. Excerpts:

You’re among the first DJs to get into the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene with your debut album, Just A Little More Love in 2002. How has the genre evolved?

It has evolved massively. It’s crazy to see different genres emerge out of nowhere, I really like it.

You’ve performed in India many times. What do you have to say about EDM lovers here?

I love the dedication of the Indian crowd and how they embrace the dance music culture.

Are you excited about taking to the stage in the city? Do you plan to go sight-seeing too?

Delhi is an amazing place, I can’t wait to explore the surroundings. I just hope I have the time to do that.

How’s the journey from your humble beginnings to being the No.1 Global DJ been like?

I started DJing in the Broad Club in Paris. It was the beginning of something beautiful. Shortly after that, I hosted my own club nights. It all evolved naturally. From France, I went to the UK, where the scene was even bigger and then to Ibiza. But I always loved producing music, and when my songs got picked up by mainstream names, things changed fast. But I still love what I do as much as I did years ago. Music is my life!

You’ve had several successful collaborations with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Usher, Rihanna, Akon, Sam Martin, Sia, Estelle. Name your favourite.

One of my all-time favourites is the song, This One’s For You, that I did with (Swedish singer) Zara Larsson for the recent European Football Championship. It was such an honour to create this song for an event so big in my country. And then I got to perform it underneath the Eiffel Tower, which was crazy.

Any message for the India audience?

Hello India! I can’t wait to perform for you. I hope you’re equally excited. We’re going to have a crazy party!