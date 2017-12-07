Despacito is YouTube’s most watched music video of 2017 with 4.4 billion views. Here are top 10
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's summer hit Despacito is YouTube's most watched music video of 2017, followed by Ed Sheeran's Shape of You and J Balvin and Willy William's Mi Gente.
YouTube revealed its list of the most watched music videos of 2017 as part of their annual Rewind feature and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s summer hit Despacito was named the year’s most watched video with over 4.4 billion views, finally overtaking Psy’s Gangnam Style to become the most watched video of all time.
Unsurprisingly, only music videos make up the rest of the top ten. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You came in at number 2 with over 2.8 billion views, followed by J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (1.3 billion).
Here is the top ten:
Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee
Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]
J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)
Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)
Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]
Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel
El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)
Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)
DJ Khaled - I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne
Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox
Adele’s Carpool Karaoke was 2016’s top video. The top trending list, however, is compiled based on views, likes, comments, shares, and more, according to YouTube.
Here it is:
Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked | THE MASK SINGER 2
ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography
Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect
Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America’s Got Talent 2017
Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke
Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
“INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration
history of the entire world, i guess
In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film
Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News
