Despacito is YouTube’s most watched music video of 2017 with 4.4 billion views. Here are top 10

YouTube revealed its list of the most watched music videos of 2017 as part of their annual Rewind feature and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s summer hit Despacito was named the year’s most watched video with over 4.4 billion views, finally overtaking Psy’s Gangnam Style to become the most watched video of all time.

Unsurprisingly, only music videos make up the rest of the top ten. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You came in at number 2 with over 2.8 billion views, followed by J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (1.3 billion).

Here is the top ten:

Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video]

J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente (Official Video)

Maluma - Felices los 4 (Official Video)

Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like [Official Video]

Chris Jeday - Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin, Ozuna, Arcángel

El Amante - Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)

Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

DJ Khaled - I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Enrique Iglesias - SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox

Adele’s Carpool Karaoke was 2016’s top video. The top trending list, however, is compiled based on views, likes, comments, shares, and more, according to YouTube.

Here it is:

Until We Will Become Dust - Oyster Masked | THE MASK SINGER 2

ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography

Ping Pong Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

Darci Lynne: 12-Year-Old Singing Ventriloquist Gets Golden Buzzer - America’s Got Talent 2017

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke

Lady Gaga’s FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL

“INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

history of the entire world, i guess

In a Heartbeat - Animated Short Film

Children interrupt BBC News interview - BBC News

