Sensational-eyes this: Mankind’s Angel Taher Shah has left Pakistan

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan’s biggest viral sensation and popular singer Taher Shah has left the country following threats to his life. While some industry sources have said that he was threatened by religious extremists for spreading anti-religious messages, others say that the move is nothing more than a publicity stunt.

“For all we know he may have gone to attend the Dubai Shopping Festival,” said Faisal Qureshi, a music and fashion writer.

Taher Shah rose to fame in 2013 with his debut song Eye to Eye followed by 2016’s Angel. His bizarre appearance and odd songs made him an internet sensation. “His videos showed a non-serious and comical side of Pakistan which few people have been able to see or portray,” commented another film writer Rafay Mahmood.

The Express Tribune, a local paper, reported that Taher Shah had left Karachi earlier this week. “Pakistan’s famous singer Taher Shah, who is known for spreading love through his music had been receiving life threats for quite some time,” a statement released by his management and quoted by the local media, adding “Recently Shah made his film debut with Pakistan’s first online film and it seems like the haters are not admiring his approach of using arts to the benefit of mankind. Perhaps that is the reason why he was getting threats. Shah was left heartbroken when the government failed to provide him security and as a result of which he decided to leave Pakistan.”

The singer’s departure was confirmed by his manager while speaking to local channel Express TV. “Even I don’t know where he has gone to but he has left Pakistan for sure,” he said.

