 Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai two days before Divide concert, watch video | music | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 18, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ed Sheeran arrives in Mumbai two days before Divide concert, watch video

Ed Sheeran takes to the stage on Sunday night and will do so with his guitar -- and little else, in the way of grand stage effects

music Updated: Nov 18, 2017 11:24 IST
IANS
Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai on Sunday.
Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai on Sunday.

Ed Sheeran landed in Mumbai for his Sunday concert amid heavy security and much fanfare. The popular singer was welcomed at the airport with a traditional welcome ceremony with flowers, dancers and dhols.

The singer was sporting his famous black T-shirt, black jeans and hoodie and was soon escorted to his hotel where he will prep for his tour. Ed, it is being reported, has always wanted to explore Mumbai and Indian cuisine.

It was recently announced that Ed will bring his Divide Tour to Mumbai. Two days prior to the Sunday event, the singer reached the city. Ed is accompanied by an entourage of 45 people and has been allotted a fleet of 20 luxury cars. Close to 60 rooms are booked at a hotel in south Mumbai for the singer and his entourage.

Ed takes to the stage on Sunday night, he will do so with his guitar -- and little else, in the way of grand stage effects. He will be preceded on stage by pop artist Lauv, as the opening act.

As for the main act, fans can expect a set list that encompasses all the major hits including “Eraser”, “Perfect”, “Hearts Don’t Break Round Here”, “New Man”, “Dive”, and, of course, the uber catchy “Galway Girl” and crowd favourite “Shape of You”.

During his previous concert in Mumbai, back in 2015, Ed had performed a mix of numbers from his debut and sophomore albums “+” (Plus)” and “x” (Multiply), and a few of those hits are bound to make an appearance at Sunday night’s gig as well.

more from music
Recommended for you