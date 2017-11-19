Ed Sheeran concert updates: From Castle on the Hill to Shape of You, the singer enthralled the crowd. See pics, videos

Ed Sheeran is all set to perform live in India for the second time. The singer is currently on Divide world tour and was expected to perform popular songs of his such as Galway Girl, Shape of You, Perfect and more. The opening act for the night was by American musician Lauv, who mostly does pop music. His debut EP came out in 2015 and two of his best-known singles are I Like Me Better, and The Other. He performed three songs.

Singer-songwriter, Ed Sheeran was set to enthral his fans in India after charming the socks off the Bollywood fraternity the night before his concert. He entered, dressed in a blue kurta with a guitar and the crowd cheered for their favourite singer.

The concert is being held at Jio Gardens, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The concert began at 7.30 pm and Ed Sheeran began at 8 pm by performing his popular song, “Castle On The Hill”, followed by “Eraser“ and “A Team”. He also performed “Sing” and “Bloodstream”. Crowd using their camera flashlights as ge sang “A-Team” was one of the highlights of the performance.

After Bloodstream, he performed “Happier” and “Galway Girl” too. Fans were seen singing along with Ed. “Happier”, especially, had many of them cheering. Then came “Photograph” and the crowd favourite number, Perfect.

As Ed performed “How Would You Feel”, the crowd slowed down for a beautiful number. The pianist he called on stage, PJ Smith, used to be a carpenter when Ed had first met him.

Thinking Out Loud, one of Ed Sheeran’s most popular numbers was also performed followed by another track from his new album Divide, titled, “Nancy Mulligan”. He also took a breath to thank his fans for cheering him on, clapping and singing along.

Ed Sheeran ends the concert with his biggest hit, “Shape of You” followed by “You Need Me” and the crowd went wild!

Ed Sheeran’s Divide debuted at No 1 on Billboard 200 and retained its spot on week two when it released in March. The tracks from the album have also surpassed 1 billion audio streams in the US. Shape Of You went viral worldwide, with musicians and dancers from every part posting cover versions. It became a huge thing in India, especially one video of students of IIT Roorkee dancing to Shape of You.

