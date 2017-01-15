Ed Sheeran posed as Calvis Harris to get into Oscar party

Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran has revealed that he once posed as singer Calvin Harris to sneak into an Oscar party.

The 25-year-old British musician spilled the beans on a radio broadcast with Shoboy and Nina of 92.3 AMP Radio, reported E! News.

Sheeran said, “I went to an Oscars party at Madonna’s manager’s house by saying I was Calvin Harris.”

Read more

He added this episode happened at a time when hardly anyone knew what Harris exactly looked like.

“He was just the DJ name, and I was with my cousin and Rita Ora,” he added.

The Shape of You singer said that Harris’ then girlfriend Rita told Sheeran that the 32-year-old singer was invited to the party but she had no clue if he would be attending it.

Sheeran continued, “The first person I saw when I walked in was Prince. And apparently Calvin Harris was there, a bit shorter and a bit less Scottish, a bit less abs as well.”