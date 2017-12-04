 Ed Sheeran reveals Beyonce changes her email id every week to keep herself hidden | music | Hindustan Times
Ed Sheeran reveals Beyonce changes her email id every week to keep herself hidden

Ed Sheeran has revealed the lengths Beyonce goes to keep herself away from trouble.

music Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:20 IST
Beyonce Knowles has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a new song.
Beyonce Knowles has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on a new song.

Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that pop diva Beyonce changes her email address every week. The British singer got Beyonce to lend her vocals to a new remix of his single Perfect and talked about the way he managed to get in touch with her.

“I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week. She’s very good at (hiding). It’s kind of like what I aspire to be, I think.

My Perfect duet with @beyonce is available everywhere now x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

“So I emailed that and then we got on the phone, and it’s been in the works since May,” Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Perfect, that released on Thursday night, is about Sheeran’s girlfriend of almost three years and former high school pal Cherry Seaborn.

