Ed Sheeran’s Divide is the top best-selling vinyl album of the year so far

According to Official Charts, which tracks music sales, the young British artist’s latest offering is the biggest-selling vinyl album of 2017 so far.

The website reports that the “Shape of You” singer’s third album — called Divide — has shifted over 21,000 copies in vinyl format since it was released in March. Ed Sheeran comes ahead of two deceased musicians, with Amy Winehouse’s now classic Black To Black is in second place and David Bowie’s Legacy, released in November, in third. His Blackstar album was the biggest-selling vinyl album of 2016, coming 13th in the 2017 top 40, and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust is in 32nd place.

Rag’n’Bone Man takes fourth place in the 2017 top 40 with Human, followed by The Beatles’ classic Abbey Road in fifth.

Four movie soundtracks also make the list, with Guardians of the Galaxy in eighth, Pulp Fiction in 10th, Trainspotting in 26th and Purple Rain in 31st.

The top 40 features many 2017 releases, including albums from Ed Sheeran, Rag’n’Bone Man, The XX, Elbow, A Tribe Called Quest, Bonobo and Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes.

Top 10 best-selling vinyl albums of 2017 so far:

1. Divide by Ed Sheeran

2. Back to Black by Amy Winehouse

3. Legacy by David Bowie

4. Human by Rag’n’Bone Man

5. Abbey Road by The Beatles

As it’s my birthday I dropped a new song from ÷ called How Would You Feel (Paean) go give it a listen while I eat some cake x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:43am PST

6. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

7. I See You by The XX

8. Guardians of the Galaxy original soundtrack

9. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd

10. Pulp Fiction original soundtrack

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more