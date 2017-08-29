Eminem leads the crowd in an anti-Donald Trump chant at 2017 Reading Festival

Eminem did not like Donald Trump as the presidential candidate and now he is showing his displeasure at Trump as the president. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Detroit rapper blasted at President Trump and declared that he had to make his feelings clear on something.

The Berzerk hit-maker began by saying, “This mother f****r Donald Trump, I can’t stand. So before we get into this new song, we would like to request something of you.”

Eminem then led the crowd in a call-and-response chant. He yelled “f***” and the crowd would follow with “Trump.”

The 15-time Grammy-award winning artist concluded Trump bashing by saying, “He’s got our country all f***ed up,” as the singer then continued his performance.

Recently, the rapper was also seen sporting ‘F**k Trump’ T-shirt during a show in Glasgow, Scotland on August 24.

This is not the first time, the rapper, has taken on the president.

In October 2016, he released a song named Campaign Speech that blasted Trump’s campaign.

Eminem performando 'White America', Reading Festival. pic.twitter.com/Uw3uwEAQAn — Eminem Online (@eminemonlinebr) August 26, 2017





